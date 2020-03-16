Coronavirus: provincial event restrictions pinch Kelowna musicians

Send this page to someone via email

With precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kelowna’s music scene is taking a hit.

“It’s going to be a tough one. It’s going to be a tough go,” said Daniel Tait, Kentucky Eileen band member and booking manager at DunnEnzies Pizza Co.

Kentucky Eileen, a Kelowna-based band, has pumped the breaks on its mini-tour to Vancouver.

“It would be irresponsible to continue with this tour partially because we have immunocompromised individuals as part of our families,” Tait said.

“That’s something I think all of us have to remember, to be smart about it.”

View link »

COVID-19 is the reason the Carbon’s 11-stop American tour was cancelled a day before the band was set to leave Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not just the large bands that are suffering. It’s going to trickle down to everybody, like I just lost another $300 today,” said Tomy Thisdale, The Carbons vocalist and guitarist.

With the province cancelling events with more than 50 people, Kelowna’s musicians are taking a hit, and if they do get a gig, they are at risk of playing to an empty crowd.

In times like this, musicians are getting creative in finding different ways to bring their music to people.

“We are going to be online a lot more going live,” Thisdale said.

“It’s not the same … the majority of our income comes from playing live, [and] streaming doesn’t give us hardly any money.”

With cancellations coming in, Dunnenzies Pizza Co. is going to keep the music alive while taking precautions and limiting shows to less than 50 people.

“We have had a lot of bands cancel on us, but we will be hosting the artists who are coming into town if they so desire,” Tait said.

“We would love to have them.”

Kentucky Eileen isn’t putting down their instruments just yet; they will be performing live on their Facebook Page to bring their music into their fans living rooms on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement