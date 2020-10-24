Kelowna pop-punk band releases EP amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s pop-punk band Early Work isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic quiet their amps.

Instead, they’ve released a diverse, four-song EP, Alpha, with each song juxtaposing against the next.

“The single, Drink, sounds very much like a pop-punk song,” said Kurtis Janot, lead guitar and vocals. “The second song, Fat Boy, not a pop-punk song at all; more of a post-hardcore song, so we just draw influences from wherever we like and just go from there.”

They are keeping the music alive during the pandemic with online acoustic performances called COVID Sessions, where they adapt their heavy-hitting punk rock tracks to a softer acoustic sound.

“We recorded three songs (in COVID sessions) that are kind of stripped-down to different versions,” said Easton Doran.

Their sound has been ever-evolving over the years.

Now with their roster, Cole Chilton on bass and Mitchell Corbach on drums, the band has found the pandemic to be the perfect time for experimentation.

“We are chiselling away the stuff we don’t want and figuring out what we want to play and what we want to hear and it’s hopefully straying away from the mainstream punk rock sound,” said Doran.

Now the band is going back into the studio to crank out more singles. In the meantime, check out their tracks on all streaming platforms.