Nova Scotia health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Glenholme restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant in Debert, N.S. on Friday.

Health officials said the exposure may have occurred on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Anyone present at the restaurant, located at 3376 Hwy 104, during that time may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 8.

Read more: Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

Story continues below advertisement

two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

Currently, anyone travelling to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces is expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

0:36 Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians Coronavirus: Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians