Nova Scotia health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Glenholme restaurant

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant in Debert, N.S. on Friday.
Health officials said the exposure may have occurred on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Anyone present at the restaurant, located at 3376 Hwy 104, during that time may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 8.
Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.
Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- shortness of breath
Currently, anyone travelling to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces is expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.
