Health

Nova Scotia health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Glenholme restaurant

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 4:14 pm
Image Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant in 2018.
Image Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant in 2018. Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant/Facebook

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Glenholme Loop Petro Pass Restaurant in Debert, N.S. on Friday.

Health officials said the exposure may have occurred on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Anyone present at the restaurant, located at 3376 Hwy 104, during that time may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 8.

Read more: Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

  • two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath

Currently, anyone travelling to Nova Scotia from outside of the Atlantic provinces is expected to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

