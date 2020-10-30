Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on two separate flights to Halifax.

The province says an exposure may have occurred on Air Canada flight 7488 from Montreal to Halifax on Oct. 25, which landed in Halifax at 9:50 p.m.

Close contact was most likely for passengers in rows 21 to 27, seats D, E and F. Those passengers are asked to contact 811 and continue self-isolating as ordered.

According to the province, the other coronavirus exposure may have occurred on Air Canada Flight 622 from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 27, which arrived in Halifax at 9:40 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In this case, the passenger moved throughout the plane,” health officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health recommends all passengers on this flight monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and call 811 for advice if needed.

1:38 National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia

Anyone on flight AC622 may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 10.

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath