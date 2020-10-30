Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia health officials warn of potential coronavirus exposure on 2 recent flights

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 3:34 pm
An Air Canada worker clean her ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
An Air Canada worker clean her ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nova Scotia health officials are warning of a potential exposure to COVID-19 on two separate flights to Halifax.

The province says an exposure may have occurred on Air Canada flight 7488 from Montreal to Halifax on Oct. 25, which landed in Halifax at 9:50 p.m.

Close contact was most likely for passengers in rows 21 to 27, seats D, E and F. Those passengers are asked to contact 811 and continue self-isolating as ordered.

Read more: Atlantic Canada universities seeing decline in student enrolment due to COVID-19

According to the province, the other coronavirus exposure may have occurred on Air Canada Flight 622 from Toronto to Halifax on Oct. 27, which arrived in Halifax at 9:40 p.m.

“In this case, the passenger moved throughout the plane,” health officials said.

Public health recommends all passengers on this flight monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days and call 811 for advice if needed.

Click to play video 'National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia' National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia
National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia

Anyone on flight AC622 may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 10.

Self-assessment is now available online in Nova Scotia. Anyone experiencing a new fever or cough in the past 48 hours should self-assess or call 811.

Those experiencing two or more of the following symptoms should also seek assessment for COVID-19 testing:

  • two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):
  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
