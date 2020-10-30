Menu

Education

Atlantic Canada universities seeing decline in student enrolment due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2020 2:38 pm
A new survey indicates Atlantic Canada universities have experienced declines in domestic and international enrolment, mainly due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association of Atlantic Universities said Friday full-time enrolment is down 1.3 per cent over last year, and enrolment by full-time visa students declined by 6.6 per cent during the same period.

The association says travel restrictions and the temporary closure of worldwide visa-processing offices have seriously affected international student enrolment in all but six of its 16-member universities.

Association chair Allister Surette says a 10.5 per cent decline in first-year student enrolment is the most concerning part of the survey.

Surette says that decline will have a significant impact on enrolment and institutional sustainability over the next three-to-four years.

He says the overall findings are not a surprise because declines were expected as universities largely shifted to remote learning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19HealthEducationAtlantic Canadainternational studentsDomesticStudent EnrolmentAssociation of Atlantic Universities
