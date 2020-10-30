New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case on Friday, potential exposure notice in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 on Friday as it issues a warning about potential exposure to the virus in Moncton.

Health officials say the new case involves an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 in the Fredericton region.

That person’s case has been determined to be the result of international travel. They are self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now 342.

Officials say 297 people are considered to be considered recovered from the virus, three more than reported on Thursday.

That means there are now 39 active cases in the province.

Four people are hospitalized from the virus, none of which are in the intensive care unit.

Six people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Potential exposure notification

New Brunswick’s public health unit has also issued a warning over potential public exposure to the novel coronavirus at a gym in Moncton.

Officials say that if people visited the Fit 4 Less at 165 Main St. between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, they should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Should they develop any COVID-19 symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take New Brunswick’s self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested.

New measures at N.B. border

The province’s new measures at New Brunswick’s borders came into effect at midnight.

Workers from New Brunswick returning from outside the Atlantic bubble are now subject to modified self-isolation requirements for 14 days after they return.

“These measures are necessary because almost 95 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in our province are the result of travel or someone who has been in close contact with another traveller who was positive,” Premier Blaine Higgs said at a press conference on Thursday.

Those workers returning from outside the Atlantic bubble will be able to return to regular public health measures in the province by being voluntarily tested for COVID-19, receiving a negative result and having no symptoms.

The new restrictions do not apply to truckers or daily commuters, or to people travelling into the province under the authority of an operational plan approved by WorkSafe New Brunswick.

Campbellton remains orange

Zone 5, the Campbellton region, remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan and it appears likely that it will remain there through Halloween.

That unfortunately means that trick-or-treating on Saturday will not be allowed in the region.

Despite fielding a number of messages from parents, Higgs said on Thursday that it is important for residents to follow the guidelines for Halloween published by the province.