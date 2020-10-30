Retail stores broken into at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking two suspects following a recent break and enter at the Northumberland Mall in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at three separate retail stores inside the mall.

Cash, clothing and a small safe were reported stolen from the stores, police said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects at the rear of the mall several times between 1:47 a.m. and 4:07 a.m. Wednesday.

One suspect is described as a man with a large build wearing a bulky jacket with hood, gloves and a face mask.

The other suspect’s sex is unknown. The individual was wearing a jacket with a hood, a backpack and a face mask.

Surveillance image of two suspects in a break and enter at the Northumberland Mall on Oct. 28. Cobourg Police Service

“Police are also requesting information from anyone who lives behind the mall or may have cameras that captured the suspects on video,” police said Friday.