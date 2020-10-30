Retail stores broken into at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg: police

Police are seeking two suspects following a recent break and enter at the Northumberland Mall in Cobourg, Ont.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at three separate retail stores inside the mall.
Cash, clothing and a small safe were reported stolen from the stores, police said.
Read more: Robberies by stun gun in City of Kawartha Lakes and Orillia and by firearm Gravenhurst linked: OPP
Surveillance video shows two suspects at the rear of the mall several times between 1:47 a.m. and 4:07 a.m. Wednesday.
One suspect is described as a man with a large build wearing a bulky jacket with hood, gloves and a face mask.
The other suspect’s sex is unknown. The individual was wearing a jacket with a hood, a backpack and a face mask.
“Police are also requesting information from anyone who lives behind the mall or may have cameras that captured the suspects on video,” police said Friday.
Comments