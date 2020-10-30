Menu

Crime

Retail stores broken into at Northumberland Mall in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 11:07 am
Surveillance image of two suspects in a break and enter at the Northumberland Mall on Oct. 28.
Surveillance image of two suspects in a break and enter at the Northumberland Mall on Oct. 28. Cobourg Police Service

Police are seeking two suspects following a recent break and enter at the Northumberland Mall in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at three separate retail stores inside the mall.

Cash, clothing and a small safe were reported stolen from the stores, police said.

Read more: Robberies by stun gun in City of Kawartha Lakes and Orillia and by firearm Gravenhurst linked: OPP

Surveillance video shows two suspects at the rear of the mall several times between 1:47 a.m. and 4:07 a.m. Wednesday.

One suspect is described as a man with a large build wearing a bulky jacket with hood, gloves and a face mask.

The other suspect’s sex is unknown. The individual was wearing a jacket with a hood, a backpack and a face mask.

Surveillance image of two suspects in a break and enter at the Northumberland Mall on Oct. 28.
Surveillance image of two suspects in a break and enter at the Northumberland Mall on Oct. 28. Cobourg Police Service

“Police are also requesting information from anyone who lives behind the mall or may have cameras that captured the suspects on video,” police said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Break And EnterCobourgCobourg Police ServiceCobourg crimeNorthumberland Mall
