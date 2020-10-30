RCMP investigating break-in, theft at wastewater facility at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft at the wastewater management facility in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.
Police say the break-in occurred at the facility on Micmac Road sometime between Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2:40 p.m.
One or more people gained entry to the property, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole several items, police say.
Trending Stories
The items include:
- two 18″ widescreen LED Northern Video computer monitors
- one Northern Video 16-channel 1080p network video recorder
- one VTScada system with a Lenovo ThinkCentre
- one workstation computer
- one Kito electric chain hoist
Anyone who with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-776-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments