Crime

RCMP investigating break-in, theft at wastewater facility at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 10:25 am
RCMP are investigating the theft of several items including electronics and tools.
RCMP are investigating the theft of several items including electronics and tools. Stelsone via Getty Images

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft at the wastewater management facility in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say the break-in occurred at the facility on Micmac Road sometime between Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2:40 p.m.

One or more people gained entry to the property, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole several items, police say.

The items include:

  • two 18″ widescreen LED Northern Video computer monitors
  • one Northern Video 16-channel 1080p network video recorder
  • one VTScada system with a Lenovo ThinkCentre
  • one workstation computer
  • one Kito electric chain hoist

Anyone who with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-776-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

