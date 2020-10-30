RCMP investigating break-in, theft at wastewater facility at Esgenoôpetitj First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft at the wastewater management facility in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Police say the break-in occurred at the facility on Micmac Road sometime between Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2:40 p.m.

One or more people gained entry to the property, which was unoccupied at the time, and stole several items, police say.

The items include:

two 18″ widescreen LED Northern Video computer monitors

one Northern Video 16-channel 1080p network video recorder

one VTScada system with a Lenovo ThinkCentre

one workstation computer

one Kito electric chain hoist

Anyone who with information is asked to call RCMP at 506-776-3000 or to contact Crime Stoppers.