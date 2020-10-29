Menu

Canada

N.B. RCMP help moose cross into wooded area after it got stuck in mud

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 4:01 pm
A young bull moose got stuck in mud along the Petitcodiac River.
A young bull moose got stuck in mud along the Petitcodiac River. Wade Perry

A young bull moose got stuck in mud along the Petitcodiac River in New Brunswick on Thursday but was able to eventually cross the river and do some sightseeing.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development said its staff received a call at approximately 7:15 a.m. of the moose being stuck, but when staff arrived the animal wasn’t there.

Read more: Moose tranquilized after wandering into Saskatoon yard, police say

They then received a couple of other calls and finally located the animal by the Causeway Dams. It was now on the Moncton side of the river free travelling.

According to the department, the moose travelled along the river to near the Assumption Building, then crossed the river again to the Riverview side.

“With help from the RCMP, the animal was guided across Coverdale Road and into a wooded area,” the province said.

Staff remained on site and monitored the area.

“It has not been seen again and no other reports have been received.”

