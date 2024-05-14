‘Devastating’: 11-year-old cyclist dead after school bus crash in eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus.

Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Const. Sydney Jones says it was a “devastating incident” in what she calls a tight-knit community.

She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been laid.

Jones could not say whether there were children on the bus at the time of the crash but did say the driver was uninjured.

The section of St. Joseph Street near the crash site was closed for about six hours as police investigated.