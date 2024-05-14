Menu

Canada

‘Devastating’: 11-year-old cyclist dead after school bus crash in eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a crash with a school bus. An OPP vehicle is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a crash with a school bus. An OPP vehicle is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy
Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus.

Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Const. Sydney Jones says it was a “devastating incident” in what she calls a tight-knit community.

She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been laid.

Jones could not say whether there were children on the bus at the time of the crash but did say the driver was uninjured.

The section of St. Joseph Street near the crash site was closed for about six hours as police investigated.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

