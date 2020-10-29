Saint John police search for third inmate to be unlawfully at large in 7 days

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police are looking for the third inmate to escape from correctional centres or halfway houses in Saint John, N.B. over a seven-day period.

James Halleran was serving a sentence at the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre but failed to return and is now unlawfully at large.

Halleran joins Richard LeClair and Robert Sullivan as prisoners who have simply failed to return when they were supposed to, between Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

Read more: William Jordan found not guilty of manslaughter

Both Sullivan and Halleran remain at large as of Thursday while LeClair has been taken into custody.

Halleran, 31, is described as 5’6″ tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and receding brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

An undated photo of James Halleran. HO-Saint John Police Force An undated photo of Robert Sullivan. Saint John Police - HO

At the time of his escape, Halleran was serving an 8-year, 4-month and 18-day sentence for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, two counts of use of force, possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

Sullivan, 39, is described as 5’6″ and weighs 160 pounds with blue eyes with dark hair styled in a brush cut.

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Large-scale search underway for missing Bradford, Ont. teen Large-scale search underway for missing Bradford, Ont. teen

He failed to return to his residence at Hart House and as of Oct. 26, is considered to be unlawfully at large.

Anyone with information on the location of Halleran and Sullivan are urged to call the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers.

The Correctional Service of Canada, which operates the Parrtown facility, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.