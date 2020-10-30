Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 30

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

TDSB cites COVID-19 pandemic as reason for over 5K students leaving system

Canada’s largest school board is trying to assure parents it can provide a safe, stable and successful learning environment during the pandemic as it deals with the fact that thousands of students have left its system.

The chair of the Toronto District School Board said while it’s unclear where the students who were expected to enroll have gone — whether to private school, a homeschooling situation or a public school in a different city — the board wants to ensure that those who remain feel comfortable.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reports 896 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Ontario reported 896 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 74,715.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 314 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, 115 in York Region, 92 in Ottawa, 37 in Halton Region and 32 in Durham Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 30 new cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,127 as nine more deaths were reported. More than 41,000 tests were processed and 796 more people have recovered from the virus.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,939 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remain unchanged for months.

There are 78 current outbreaks in homes, an decrease of five.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 421 active cases among long-term care residents and 280 active cases among staff — up by two and down by three cases respectively in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 2,159 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,197 among students and 287 among staff (675 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 61 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 481 cases reported among students and 91 cases among staff (317 individuals were not identified) — totaling 889 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 551 out of 4,828 schools in the province. No schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 424 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of nine (two new child cases and seven new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 131 currently have cases and 38 centres are closed.

Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke constituency office declares COVID-19 outbreak

Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak Friday morning.

A statement from his office said Toronto Public Health confirmed cases among staff members, though the total number was not confirmed.

However, spokesperson Ivana Yelich said Ford has not visited the office in the past two weeks and therefore had no exposure.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Canadian Press