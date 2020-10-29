Logan’s Pub, Victoria live music mainstay, shuts for good amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A popular Victoria, B.C. gathering place and live music venue is closing its doors for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logan’s Pub announced this week that it is shutting down permanently after more than two decades in business.

Logan’s closed in March for what it described as an “intermission,” but has yet to reopen.

The owners said they had explored the possibility of reopening without live music.

But they said the cost of health regulations, the inability to open a street patio and a recent public health order banning liquor sales after 10 p.m. meant it wouldn’t be financially viable.

“It was our live music that really paid the bills, and that happened at nine o’clock, nine to one in the morning Thursday to Saturday,” Mihkel Kaup, booking agent for the pub, told Global News.

“There’s just no way we could make it work this time.”

Logan’s was known for featuring everything from hip-hop to punk to weekly drag shows.

Logan’s Pub hosted a number of events every week, and its closure is sure to leave a mark on the city’s alternative culture scene.