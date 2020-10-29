Menu

Canada

What to do this Halloween weekend in the London, Ont., region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2020 6:15 pm
Halloween pumpkin fall
Jack-o'-lanterns sit on fallen leaves. FILE

Big parties, indoor gatherings, and close contact with neighbours are out, but there’s no shortage of activities — that comply with public health measures in place to stem the spread of COVID-19 — for those in the London, Ont., region this Halloween.

Read more: Halloween houses in the London, Ont., area: Here’s where to find the spookiest spots in the city

However, no matter how you plan to mark the scariest weekend of the year, you’re reminded to: practice physical distancing with those outside your household, wear a mask when necessary, and wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. More information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.

In the London and Middlesex region, many businesses and organizations are offering unique ways to celebrate with movies, drive-thru events, and fundraisers for kids and adults alike.

Films

Alternative trick-or-treat events

Other activities:

  • F45 Training St. Thomas, Family YMCA of St. Thomas Elgin, and Bulk Barn St. Thomas are hosting a Halloween Helmet Hike on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in support of the foundation #lidup4branden, recently formed in memory of Branden Pettit to “support helmet safety and education, helmet donations to those in need and brain injury support.” Attendees are asked to wear a mask for registration and when closely passing others. To promote distancing and smaller groups, people are also encouraged to hike in their own neighbourhoods and use the hashtags: #lidup4branden, #helmethike, #helmetsarecool and tag @lidup4branden and @f45_training_stthomas.
  • Live music will be on offer from Reverend Freddie and the Distillers at Richmond Tavern from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, hosted in partnership with Hard Core Country Radio Western FM 94.9 CHRW Radio.
  • Eldon House is hosting gourd painting on its grounds from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
  • The London Public Library has provided everything you need for a self-guided ghost walk.
  • You can organize your own drive through the London region to check out some of the best-decorated homes using Global News’ Halloween Map.

Earlier this month, the health unit also shared guidelines, designating potential Halloween activities as “safe,” “use caution,” and “unsafe” amid the pandemic.

“We’re not telling people not to trick-or-treat. It’s definitely something that will have some degree of risk associated with it but there are ways of making trick-or-treating safer,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said on Monday.

“Partying during Halloween is the biggest risk. It would definitely be in the ‘red zone, do not do it’ sort of area. Indoor parties are a great way to spread COVID-19 — we’ve seen that over and over.”

Click to play video 'N.S. woman creates Halloween decorations from trash found on shorelines' N.S. woman creates Halloween decorations from trash found on shorelines
N.S. woman creates Halloween decorations from trash found on shorelines

— With files from Global News’ Jaclyn Carbone

