Halloween houses in the London, Ont., area: Here’s where to find the spookiest spots in the city

It may be a bit of an unusual Halloween due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but those in the London, Ont., area can still enjoy some spectacularly scary sights thanks to the creativity and ingenuity of local residents.

Global News has compiled a map of some of the best-decorated yards and homes in the region, based on information sent by listeners and readers.

It’s not too late to submit your own house — just email news@980cfpl.ca with the subject line “Halloween.”

Interactive map: London’s best Halloween displays

Zoom in on our map to see homes in London and Dorchester that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with an orange ghost and includes photos of the display as well as a short description.

