Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Halloween houses in the London, Ont., area: Here’s where to find the spookiest spots in the city

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2020 5:13 pm
This home at 16 Blanchard Crescent is among those featured in the 2020 Halloween Map for London and area.
This home at 16 Blanchard Crescent is among those featured in the 2020 Halloween Map for London and area. via Tandye Rowe, Angela Quinton & Joice Ruzza.

It may be a bit of an unusual Halloween due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but those in the London, Ont., area can still enjoy some spectacularly scary sights thanks to the creativity and ingenuity of local residents.

Global News has compiled a map of some of the best-decorated yards and homes in the region, based on information sent by listeners and readers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Middlesex-London Health Unit issues safety tips for Halloween

It’s not too late to submit your own house — just email news@980cfpl.ca with the subject line “Halloween.”

Interactive map: London’s best Halloween displays

Story continues below advertisement

Zoom in on our map to see homes in London and Dorchester that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with an orange ghost and includes photos of the display as well as a short description.

Click to play video 'The Creepy Doll Museum returns for Halloween' The Creepy Doll Museum returns for Halloween
The Creepy Doll Museum returns for Halloween
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonHalloweenGoogle MapsDorchesterHalloween DecorationsInteractive MapHalloween househalloween mapspooky houses
Flyers
More weekly flyers