Crime

Peterborough man, 62, charged with child luring following online investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
A Peterborough man faces two counts of child luring following an online investigaiton.
A Peterborough man faces child luring charges following an online investigation.

As part of the investigation by the Peterborough Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a Peterborough residence where various electronics were located and seized.

Paul G. Berardi, 62, of Gillespie Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday, police said.

The arrest is the third involving a Peterborough resident this month on child luring charges following arrests made on Oct. 21 and on Oct. 14.

Police advise parents to utilize protectkidsonline.ca to help monitor children’s online activities. The site offers proactive strategies to help keep your child or teenager safe while online, police say.

Click to play video 'Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?' Do police have the tools they need to pursue child luring?
