Peterborough man, 38, charged with child luring: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into child luring in Peterborough County has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man.

According to Peterborough County OPP, its crime unit and child sexual exploitation unit on Oct. 8 launched an investigation into the alleged luring of a person under the age of 16 in Selwyn Township.

On Oct. 21, OPP arrested one suspect.

Jason Adams, 38, of Peterborough was charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Oct. 22, OPP said Monday.

Anyone who may have had similar contact with the accused person or has information about this case is urged to contact the Peterborough County OPP crime unit at 705-742-0401 or the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers online.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children,” OPP stated.

OPP are reminding parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca.