Crime

Peterborough man, 50, charged with multiple counts of child luring: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 9:06 am
A Peterborough man faces child luring charges.
A Peterborough man faces child luring charges. The Canadian Press file

A Peterborough man faces child luring charges following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service officers made the arrest on Wednesday following a “lengthy” investigation into suspected child luring.

James Clifford Nicholson, 50, of Clonsilla Ave., was charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 by means of telecommunication.

Read more: Peterborough police aid in arrest of Chatham, Ottawa men for luring girls

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody and will appear in court again on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet, a project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Police advise parents/guardians to use protectkidsonline.ca to help monitor the digital world their children are engaging in.

“This site provides information about the ever-changing online interests of young people, the potential risks they face, and proactive strategies to help keep your child/adolescent safe while online,” police said.

Click to play video 'Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation' Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation

 

 

