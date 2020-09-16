Menu

Crime

Peterborough police aid in arrest of Chatham, Ottawa men for luring girls

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 12:36 pm
Peterborough police assisted in the arrest of two men for child luring.
Peterborough police assisted in the arrest of two men for child luring. Getty Images

Two men face child luring and other related charges following a joint investigation by police in Peterborough, Chatham-Kent and Peel Region.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, members of its Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) assisted ICE units with the Chatham-Kent Police and Ottawa Police Service during their investigations.

Read more: $250K to help Peterborough, Lindsay police fight gang crime, human trafficking in community housing

As part of one investigation, on Sept. 11, police executed a search warrant in Chatham after determining a man was allegedly communicating with a Peterborough-area girl under the age of 16 between Feb. 5 and Aug. 28. He was also allegedly communicating with a girl in the Peel Region between July 22 and Sept. 11, police said.

The 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 to commit invitation to sexual touching, one count of attempting to make child pornography and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Chatham-Kent Police did not disclose the man’s name. He was released with conditions and will make a court appearance on Sept. 29, police said.

Read more: Incidents of tweens being targeted, sexually exploited via live-streaming on the rise

In another investigation, the Ottawa Police Service ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Orleans on Tuesday. Investigators seized digital devices and arrested one man.

Jason Laberge, 40, of Ottawa, was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Peterborough police encourage those wanting to know more about protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation to view information online.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
