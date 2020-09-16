Peterborough police aid in arrest of Chatham, Ottawa men for luring girls

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face child luring and other related charges following a joint investigation by police in Peterborough, Chatham-Kent and Peel Region.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, members of its Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) assisted ICE units with the Chatham-Kent Police and Ottawa Police Service during their investigations.

As part of one investigation, on Sept. 11, police executed a search warrant in Chatham after determining a man was allegedly communicating with a Peterborough-area girl under the age of 16 between Feb. 5 and Aug. 28. He was also allegedly communicating with a girl in the Peel Region between July 22 and Sept. 11, police said.

The 31-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 to commit invitation to sexual touching, one count of attempting to make child pornography and four counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Chatham-Kent Police did not disclose the man’s name. He was released with conditions and will make a court appearance on Sept. 29, police said.

In another investigation, the Ottawa Police Service ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Orleans on Tuesday. Investigators seized digital devices and arrested one man.

Jason Laberge, 40, of Ottawa, was arrested and charged with three counts of luring a child and one count of making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Peterborough police encourage those wanting to know more about protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation to view information online.

2:53 Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation