B.C. reports another 287 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

B.C. health officials on Wednesday reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and two new deaths.

The province has recorded 200 or more new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus for eight straight days.

B.C.’s number of active cases dipped slightly for the second consecutive day to 2,316.

Eighty-seven people are in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

The two deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 261.

There have been 13,875 cases of the illness in the province, of which 11,244 have recovered.

Meanwhile, 5,358 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 217 cases of COVID-19 and repeated her expectation that masks are to be worn in indoor public spaces, including shopping malls, grocery stores, community centres and health-care facilities.

This followed her new order a day earlier to limit gatherings in private homes to no more than your immediate household, plus your “safe six.”

Public spaces indoors are different from schools, offices and businesses that have established learning groups and work cohorts supported by comprehensive COVID-19 safety plans, Henry added.

The top doctor is expected to hold a Thursday press briefing in Surrey to specifically address concerns around a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Fraser Health region.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press