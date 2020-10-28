Menu

Canada

Chief medical health officer, minister to update coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH: Saskatchewan’s health minister and chief medical health officer update the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer and health minister are expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 67 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,908 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

In the province, 20 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Fifty-three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,217.

There are currently 666 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Coronavirus cases reported at 2 Saskatoon elementary schools

Global News is livestreaming the press conference with Dr. Saqib Shahab and Health Minister Jim Reiter at 2:30 p.m.

More to come…

