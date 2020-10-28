Chief medical health officer, minister to update coronavirus situation in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer and health minister are expected to give an update on the coronavirus situation in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were 67 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 2,908 since the first case was reported in March.

In the province, 20 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

Fifty-three more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,217.

There are currently 666 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference with Dr. Saqib Shahab and Health Minister Jim Reiter at 2:30 p.m.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

