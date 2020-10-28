Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

City releases tentative plans for rapid transit in Downtown London

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 3:40 pm
A 2020 rendering of the bus rapid transit system on the Downtown Loop will frame Dundas Place and run buses along Queens Avenue, Ridout Street, King Street, and Wellington Street.
A 2020 rendering of the bus rapid transit system on the Downtown Loop will frame Dundas Place and run buses along Queens Avenue, Ridout Street, King Street, and Wellington Street.

The City of London is sharing plans for Phase 1 of the Downtown loop of the Rapid Transit plan.

Construction on the portion of the Loop on King Street will start in 2021.

The Downtown Loop will frame Dundas Place and run buses along Queens Avenue, Ridout Street, King Street, and Wellington Street.

The Downtown Loop of London Ont. Rapid Transit Plan Oct 28, 2020
The Downtown Loop of London Ont. Rapid Transit Plan Oct 28, 2020. City of London

Read more: Rapid transit options for north, west London draw mixed reaction from city’s working group

Story continues below advertisement

The City is holding a public engagement period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11 for Londoners to learn about the project and view the current designs.

Trending Stories

Due to COVID-19, Londoners can view the plans online or contact the project team by email at downtownloop@london.ca or by phone at 519-930-3518.

The project will add transit-only lanes and transportation improvements that the City says will ease congestion and improve safety and efficiency.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19City Of LondonKing StreetBRTRapid TransitLondon TransitLondon rapid transit
Flyers
More weekly flyers