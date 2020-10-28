City releases tentative plans for rapid transit in Downtown London

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is sharing plans for Phase 1 of the Downtown loop of the Rapid Transit plan.

Construction on the portion of the Loop on King Street will start in 2021.

The Downtown Loop will frame Dundas Place and run buses along Queens Avenue, Ridout Street, King Street, and Wellington Street.

The Downtown Loop of London Ont. Rapid Transit Plan Oct 28, 2020. City of London

The City is holding a public engagement period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11 for Londoners to learn about the project and view the current designs.

Due to COVID-19, Londoners can view the plans online or contact the project team by email at downtownloop@london.ca or by phone at 519-930-3518.

The project will add transit-only lanes and transportation improvements that the City says will ease congestion and improve safety and efficiency.