Where can Canadian snowbirds go this year? A travel expert explores your options

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian snowbirds may not be able to take flight as they normally do this year, but responsibly enjoying local adventures is still on the table.

Travel expert Heather Greenwood Davis joined The Morning Show to share tips for anyone looking for an escape amid the pandemic as winter approaches.

In recent airline news, WestJet announced plans to provide cash refunds for all flights cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada extends border restrictions with United States until late November

Starting Nov. 2, the airline states that eligible WestJet and Swoop passengers will be contacted for refunds, starting with flights that were cancelled in March.

Story continues below advertisement

If you previously received a flight voucher from WestJet, Davis said you likely will not be able receive any cash back, based on current information provided by the airline.

“Things change day to day. Right now, if your flight does fit the criteria, WestJet is suggesting you wait to be contacted rather than flooding phone lines,” she said.

Although trips out of the country are generally being discouraged due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis is encouraging people to responsibly explore “backyard” Canadian destinations.

She said Victoria, B.C., comes out on top for fairly mild temperatures ranging around 7-9 degrees Celsius during the winter months.

“Because it is so warm outside, you can also get out and responsibly support some of those small local businesses that we know are suffering during this time,” Davis said.

If you’re looking to embrace winter outdoors, she suggests camping in comfort with oTENTik. They offer a mix between a tent and an A-frame cabin with raised floors, beds and furniture.

“The great thing about winter camping … is that you can still get outside — snowshoes, hike, ice skate — and at the end of the day you’re coming to this warm sheltered place,” Davis said.

Story continues below advertisement

And if you’re not up for camping during the colder months, she said another getaway option is to rent an RV already parked at the destination you plan to visit.

“Knowing you’re not driving means you can opt for a bigger, more luxurious (RV) option.”

Davis said eliminating the worry of driving and parking makes RVing more flexible as you can create your own adventure in a host of parks and sites across the country, minus the hassle.

—

For more inspiration on how to plan your next Canadian getaway, watch the full video, top.