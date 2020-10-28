St-Mary’s Hospital dealing with coronavirus outbreak on two units

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Montreal is dealing with two outbreaks of the novel coronavirus as the city faces the second wave of the pandemic.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the regional health authority, says there are two outbreaks on two floors at St-Mary’s Hospital. A spokesperson says she could not divulge which two units are affected for confidentiality reasons.

Seven patients have tested positive for the virus as a result.

“All the patients on the affected floors were screened and infection control measures were applied to limit the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in the facility,” the regional health authority said in a statement issued Wednesday.

St-Mary’s Hospital will not be accepting new patients on those two floors and visits to those units are prohibited until further notice.

“Depending on the results of the screening of patients and contact staff, follow-ups and appropriate measures will be implemented immediately, including the process of communicating with each of them,” the regional health authority said.

Montreal has been a hot spot for the virus. The city accounts for more than 41,000 cases of COVID-19, accounting for nearly half of the province’s caseload.

The health crisis has claimed the lives of 3,518 Montrealers to date.

