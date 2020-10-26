Will Quebec extend restrictions in coronavirus red zones as November looms?

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec officials are set to address the progression of the novel coronavirus pandemic Monday as the end of the 28-day partial lockdown looms in the province’s two largest cities.

Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. in Montreal alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health.

The update comes as the tightened restrictions in Montreal and Quebec City, which are designated COVID-19 red zones, are in place until Wednesday, Oct. 28. The measures include shutting gyms, bars and entertainment venues and banning most indoor and outdoor gatherings outside work settings.

Under the plan, the partial lockdown is supposed to last until then — if all goes well.

Yet Legault said last week that “chances are low” restaurants’ dining rooms in areas on the highest alert level will reopen by the end of the month, citing high infection rates. He said he would only make a decision this week.

In Quebec, the number of new COVID-19 cases has started to plateau but they remain high. Legault urged people to continue limiting contacts to curb the spread of the virus.

Since March, there have been more than 100,000 cases in the province. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 6,143 Quebecers.

2:00 Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply

— With files from The Canadian Press