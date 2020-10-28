Online booking for COVID-19 testing made available to Nova Scotians

The Nova Scotia government said that online booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available as of Wednesday for any Nova Scotian who is getting a test through primary assessment centres in the Central Zone or at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

“Allowing people to book their own COVID-19 test will significantly reduce the wait time from when someone first starts experiencing symptoms, to the time they receive their test results,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release. “With the new process, it should only take 10 minutes to book an appointment.”

Central Zone includes Halifax Regional Municipality, Eastern Shore and West Hants. According to the province, online booking is expected to be available in the Northern, Western and Eastern Zones by the second week of November.

“We are continuing to streamline the testing process to allow Nova Scotians to book their COVID-19 test more quickly,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “This will allow us to detect the virus sooner and manage any new cases in our province.”

According to the province, people who complete the online self-assessment and require a test will automatically be directed to the online booking site to book an appointment.

“If more than one person in a household is exhibiting symptoms, each person will need to complete the online self-assessment to schedule their own appointment,” the province said in a statement.

Tests can only be booked online after completing the online self-assessment and should be scheduled within 48 hours of completing the assessment.

According to health officials, 811 will book tests on behalf of people who require one but are unable to access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.

People living in a health zone that does not have online booking available will continue to receive a phone call within 24 to 48 hours of completing the online self-assessment to book a test until online booking is rolled out in their area.