Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang to provide coronavirus update

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Over the past week, Nova Scotia has reported five new cases of COVID-19, with the latest coming on Tuesday.

Public Health said the new case is located in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

As of Tuesday, there are six active cases in the province.

During the pandemic, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,102 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,031 are considered resolved.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

The update will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. It’s set to begin at 12:15 p.m.