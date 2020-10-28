Menu

Health

Premier Stephen McNeil, Dr. Robert Strang to provide coronavirus update

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 8:22 am
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 28' Global News Morning Halifax: October 28
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Over the past week, Nova Scotia has reported five new cases of COVID-19, with the latest coming on Tuesday.

Read more: Survey finds majority of Canadians were confident they could self-isolate, distance for six months

Public Health said the new case is located in the Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

As of Tuesday, there are six active cases in the province.

During the pandemic, Nova Scotia has recorded 1,102 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,031 are considered resolved.

Click to play video 'A tale of two cities: Canadians who cross border every day' A tale of two cities: Canadians who cross border every day
A tale of two cities: Canadians who cross border every day

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

The update will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca. It’s set to begin at 12:15 p.m.

 

