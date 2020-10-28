Hamilton to receive $10.8M in federal dollars for new housing

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is among more than a dozen communities across Canada to get an immediate cash infusion to address supportive housing needs.

On Tuesday, Ottawa followed up on an earlier announcement in September, announcing details about how its $1-billion Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) will be allocated to municipalities across Canada.

Major cities will divide $500 million among 15 communities, with Hamilton’s share coming in at $10.8 million.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger was complimentary of the federal government in a social media post following the announcement, saying the cash will help address the city’s “affordable housing pressures … by providing $10.8 million in guaranteed funding that will help provide vulnerable and low-income residents with good quality and stable housing,” Eisenberger said.

Ottawa set aside a billion dollars for the new rapid housing plan in September to create up to 3,000 new units across the country.

The funding comes in two streams, with half going to a major cities stream and the other half providing funds for a projects stream.

The other cities receiving cash are Quebec City, London, Region of Waterloo, Halifax, Calgary, Region of Peel, Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Surrey, Ottawa, Vancouver, Toronto and Capital Regional District (British Columbia).

Applications for the RHI funding will be allocated through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Submissions will be accepted between Oct. 27 and Dec. 31, 2020. Projects must be completed within 12 months of a signed agreement, and unused funds will be re-allocated to other projects.