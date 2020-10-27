Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Fire crews battle apartment fire in southeast Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 12:36 pm
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News

Edmonton fire crews were called to a blaze at an apartment building in the city’s southeast Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from 16 units were on scene shortly after 9 a.m. at the fire in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue in the Bisset neighbourhood.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they received a call at 9:10 a.m. reporting flames and smoke coming from the roof of the multi-residential building.

Crews were still working to contain the blaze Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment building in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton fireApartment FireEdmonton apartment fireSouth Edmonton apartment fireBissetBisset apartment fireBisset fireBisset fire crewsBisset fire EdmontonSoutheast Edmonton apartment fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers