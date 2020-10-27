Fire crews battle apartment fire in southeast Edmonton

Edmonton fire crews were called to a blaze at an apartment building in the city’s southeast Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from 16 units were on scene shortly after 9 a.m. at the fire in the area of 40 Street and 26 Avenue in the Bisset neighbourhood.
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they received a call at 9:10 a.m. reporting flames and smoke coming from the roof of the multi-residential building.
Crews were still working to contain the blaze Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
More to come…
