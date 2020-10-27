Sask. Party takes Regina Walsh Acres after candidate rejected, replaced by NDP

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the 2020 Saskatchewan election have spoken and Derek Meyers has won the riding of Regina Walsh Acres for the Saskatchewan Party.

Other Regina Walsh Acres candidates included the Saskatchewan NDP‘s Kelly Hardy, Conservative Party Leader Ken Grey, Green Party candidate Tanner Wallace and independent Sandra Morin.

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

With 47 of 48 polls reporting, Meyers took the riding by 695 votes with 2,700 votes. Hardy secured 2,005 votes for second, while third place was taken by Morin with 708. Grey was fourth with 238.

Morin won a contested nomination in 2019 to represent the NDP in Regina Walsh Acres constituency in the October general election.

5:51 Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax Saskatchewan election 2020: Scott Moe lays out plans for next term, slams federal carbon tax

Yet the former cabinet minister in the Lorne Calvert government announced she was going to run as an independent candidate after she didn’t get an endorsement from NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

Story continues below advertisement

Morin had previously held the seat from 2003 to 2011 but chose not to run again in 2016 after securing a civilian job with the RCMP — a job she is taking a leave of absence from during the election.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan election tracker 2020 — Here’s what the parties are promising

Both Morin and Meili have declined to comment on the specific reason she wasn’t endorsed.

There was no incumbent in the riding as Saskatchewan Party MLA Warren Steinley resigned his seat after successfully switching to federal politics in 2019.

The Sask. Party held the seat for the last two general elections.

— With files from the Canadian Press, Mickey Djuric and Daniella Ponticelli.

Editor’s Note: Derek Meyers is a former employee of Global News Regina.

Related News Ousted NDP candidate to run as independent in Regina Walsh Acres