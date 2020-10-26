RCMP release footage of teen hit by car in southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have released video footage of a hit-and-run in Gretna, Man., that put a teenage girl in hospital with what her father told Global News was a “severe head injury”.

Pembina Valley RCMP released the footage as they continue to investigate the Sept. 30 incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Pieper Avenue in the southern Manitoba community.

Police said they’re looking for a silver crossover-style SUV or minivan with narrow tail-lights that wrap around the side of the vehicle, with visible damage on the passenger side — specifically to the front bumper.

The damage, they said, could be something as minor as scraped paint, or could be more significant.

Earlier this month, a group of area farmers helped the girl’s father, Rob Harms, with his harvest while he was occupied with the situation.

Harms said friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 acres of soybeans on his Snowflake, Man. farm in four and a half hours.

A week ago our daughter went for a run She was hit by a vehicle. In HSC with head injuries. Her mother hardly left her all week. Yesterday friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 ac of soybeans in 4.5 hrs. Tomorrow I get to bring her home I am overwhelmed #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/wDPNVSGxKN — Rob Harms (@Robsworld65) October 8, 2020

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call RCMP at 204-745-6760.

