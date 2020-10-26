Menu

Crime

RCMP release footage of teen hit by car in southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 3:32 pm
Click to play video 'Gretna Hit-and-run' Gretna Hit-and-run
WATCH: A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gretna, Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP have released video footage of a hit-and-run in Gretna, Man., that put a teenage girl in hospital with what her father told Global News was a “severe head injury”.

Pembina Valley RCMP released the footage as they continue to investigate the Sept. 30 incident, which took place around 10:30 p.m. on Pieper Avenue in the southern Manitoba community.

Police said they’re looking for a silver crossover-style SUV or minivan with narrow tail-lights that wrap around the side of the vehicle, with visible damage on the passenger side — specifically to the front bumper.

Read more: Manitoba farmers help harvest man’s field after his daughter was hit by a car

The damage, they said, could be something as minor as scraped paint, or could be more significant.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, a group of area farmers helped the girl’s father, Rob Harms, with his harvest while he was occupied with the situation.

Trending Stories

Harms said friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 acres of soybeans on his Snowflake, Man. farm in four and a half hours.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call RCMP at 204-745-6760.

Click to play video 'Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed' Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed
Sentencing in Winnipeg grandmother’s hit-and-run death delayed

 

