Manitoba farmers help harvest man’s field after his daughter was hit by a car

A southern Manitoba man is thanking his fellow farmers for pitching in to help harvest as he cared for his daughter who was the victim of a hit-and-run last week.

Rob Harms, a farmer from Snowflake, Man., said his 16-year-old daughter went out for a run Sept. 30 and didn’t return.

“The school called and they couldn’t find her which is every parent’s nightmare,” Harms said.

Her friends later found her with serious injuries and rushed her to hospital.

“When officers attended the scene, it became apparent that a vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred,” Manitoba RCMP said in a release.

While the girl recovered in hospital with what her father describes as a “severe head injury,” a number of farmers surprised the family at their farm.

Harms said friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 acres of soybeans in four and a half hours.

“Farmers, back from the days when they had to do it for survival, still kind of look out for each other and these guys are looking out for me this week,” Harms said.

“It was overwhelming, the guys were pretty excited to participate and I’m thankful for that, it’s really a load off my mind to get that done.”

Harms also posted about the situation on social media and said he has been receiving messages of support from around the world.

A week ago our daughter went for a run She was hit by a vehicle. In HSC with head injuries. Her mother hardly left her all week. Yesterday friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 ac of soybeans in 4.5 hrs. Tomorrow I get to bring her home I am overwhelmed #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/wDPNVSGxKN — Rob Harms (@Robsworld65) October 8, 2020

His daughter was released from hospital on Thursday and enjoyed an emotional dinner with the family.

“What’s customary for our house at supper time is our youngest starts with ‘Hey dad, what was the highlight of your day?’ and we proceed around the table,” Harms said.

“It was pretty good yesterday.”

