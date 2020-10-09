Menu

Manitoba farmers help harvest man’s field after his daughter was hit by a car

By Joe Scarpelli Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 3:16 pm
A group of farmers come together to help harvest the field of man in need after his daughter was injured in a hit and run.
A group of farmers come together to help harvest the field of man in need after his daughter was injured in a hit and run. Kevin Hilhorst

A southern Manitoba man is thanking his fellow farmers for pitching in to help harvest as he cared for his daughter who was the victim of a hit-and-run last week.

Rob Harms, a farmer from Snowflake, Man., said his 16-year-old daughter went out for a run Sept. 30 and didn’t return.

“The school called and they couldn’t find her which is every parent’s nightmare,” Harms said.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Her friends later found her with serious injuries and rushed her to hospital.

“When officers attended the scene, it became apparent that a vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred,” Manitoba RCMP said in a release.

While the girl recovered in hospital with what her father describes as a “severe head injury,” a number of farmers surprised the family at their farm.

Read more: Cycling advocate ‘finally’ hit by car after seeing countless close calls in Winnipeg

Harms said friends and neighbours showed up and combined 500 acres of soybeans in four and a half hours.

“Farmers, back from the days when they had to do it for survival, still kind of look out for each other and these guys are looking out for me this week,” Harms said.

“It was overwhelming, the guys were pretty excited to participate and I’m thankful for that, it’s really a load off my mind to get that done.”

Harms also posted about the situation on social media and said he has been receiving messages of support from around the world.

His daughter was released from hospital on Thursday and enjoyed an emotional dinner with the family.

“What’s customary for our house at supper time is our youngest starts with ‘Hey dad, what was the highlight of your day?’ and we proceed around the table,” Harms said.

“It was pretty good yesterday.”

RCMP, Hit and Run, Manitoba farmers, Girl Hit By Car, Manitoba Hit and Run, farming community, snowflake manitoba
