Winnipeg police investigating hit-and-run that killed cyclist

A cyclist is dead following a hit-and-run in the Munroe East neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street around 10 p.m. where the cyclist, a 50-year-old man, was found critically injured.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Yesterday evening officers responded to a collision involving a cyclist in the area of Moncton & Grey. The cyclist has succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified. Anyone with info is to call 204-986-7085https://t.co/zlviinV406 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 30, 2020

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call investigators with the traffic division at 2040986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

