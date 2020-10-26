55 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 55 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to1,287, including 49 deaths.

Twelve of the new cases are in Bradford, while 12 are in New Tecumseth, nine are in Innisfil and eight are in Barrie.

The rest are in Essa, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Tay Township, Midland and Tiny Township.

Eighteen of the new COVID-19 cases are a result of close contact with another positive case, while eight are community-acquired. Six cases are a result of a workplace outbreak, while one is a result of an institutional outbreak.

The rest are under investigation.

Of the region’s 1,287 cases, 82 per cent — or 1,057 — have recovered, while four people remain in hospital.

According to the health unit, one in six new cases reported in October have been associated with local institutional outbreaks.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at two long-term care facilities, one congregate setting and three workplaces.

There have been 34 total coronavirus outbreaks in the area at 17 nursing homes, five retirement homes, nine workplaces and three congregate settings.

According to the Province of Ontario, 10 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are each reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are listed as the following:

Barrie North Collegiate Institute (one case)

Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie (one case)

Collingwood Collegiate Institute (one case)

Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte (one case)

Pine River Elementary School in Essa (one case)

Tecumseth Beeton Elementary School (four cases)

Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in New Tecumseth (one case)

St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Tay Township (one case)

St. Marie of the Incarnation Catholic School in Bradford (one case)

On Monday, Ontario reported 851 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 71,224, including 3,099 deaths.

