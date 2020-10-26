‘Insignificant misunderstanding’ leads to death of senior at Calgary CTrain station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a senior hospitalized for months after he was assaulted at a northwest CTrain station this summer has died.

Police said Tiamquan Yang, 81, was standing on the platform at the Sunnyside CTrain station at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 when he was attacked and fell onto the concrete, injuring his head.

Yang died in hospital on Thursday, Oct. 22.

An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, police said.

In a Monday news release, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said the assault happened after an “altercation over an insignificant misunderstanding.”

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Yang’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Schiavetta added.

Calgary police investigate the assault of a senior on the Sunnyside LRT platform on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Basil Sweezey, 36, of Calgary, was arrested the same day as the incident and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police said it’s expected his charges will be upgraded to manslaughter at his next court appearance.

Police identified the Calgary LRT assault suspect as Basil Sweezey, 36, on Sunday afternoon. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

