Police standoff prompts school lockdown in Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police converged on a home in the North Okanagan on Monday due to an apparent standoff situation at a home in Lumby, B.C.

Officers responded to a “disturbance” on Shuswap Avenue at around 8:15 a.m., police said.

Beth Mackie, manager of the Val Marie Manufactured Home Park, said residents of approximately 40 mobile homes have been told to stay inside.

“They are just asking us to stay back out of the way,” she said.

Mackie said a single man in his 60’s lives in the home surrounded by police and officers are using a loud speaker to try to communicate with him.

Read more: North Okanagan resident returning to risky situation after landslide

Story continues below advertisement

“Frontline officers have established a perimeter around the residence and are asking the public to avoid the area as police work to resolve the situation safely,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

0:56 Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed, Highway 6 opens 1 lane east of Lumby Highway 3 west of Keremeos remains closed, Highway 6 opens 1 lane east of Lumby

The public is asked not to post the location or activities of police officers on social media so as not to put anyone’s safety at risk.

RCMP have been in contact with residents and nearby schools, police added.

J.W. Inglis Elementary School is on the same street as the standoff. A receptionist directed Global News to the school board office for comment.

Lynn Jameson, the executive assistant to the district superintendent, said the school is under a “hold and secure,” which is similar to a lockdown.

Story continues below advertisement

“All students/staff are safe and inside the school pending further direction from the RCMP,” she said.

– More to come