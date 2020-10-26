Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Quebec gym, yoga and dance business owners vow to reopen despite COVID-19 measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 11:49 am
In a statement, business owners say their facilities contribute to the overall physical and mental health of the population and they were not the source of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Getty

A coalition of about 200 Quebec gym, yoga, dance and martial arts business owners say they intend to reopen their doors on Thursday in defiance of provincial health rules.

The businesses are calling on Quebec Premier François Legault to lift COVID-19 restrictions that forced fitness facilities to close this month.

In a statement, they say their facilities contribute to the overall physical and mental health of the population and they were not the source of COVID-19 outbreaks.

They say the lockdown measures will force them out of business after they’ve made significant investments to comply with health measures during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebec gym owners and athletes in coronavirus red zones prepare for 2nd shutdown

The owners say they intend to reopen across the province but will back down if health authorities can demonstrate by Thursday that their operations have led to outbreaks.

On Oct. 8, Quebec introduced new public health measures for regions under the province’s highest COVID-19 alert level, shuttering gyms, putting limits on team sports and making masks mandatory for high school students.

Last week, Legault hinted that some red zone restrictions would remain in place even as the initial 28-day lockdown in Montreal and Quebec City come to an end on Wednesday.

Legault, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, are to hold a news conference this afternoon.

Click to play video 'Quebec gym owners, athletes in COVID-19 red zones brace for 2nd shutdown' Quebec gym owners, athletes in COVID-19 red zones brace for 2nd shutdown
Quebec gym owners, athletes in COVID-19 red zones brace for 2nd shutdown
© 2020 The Canadian Press
