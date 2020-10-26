Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man brandishes stun gun during morning robbery in Coboconk: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 11:30 am
A man reportedly brandished a conducted energy weapon during a robbery in Coboconk, Ont., on Sunday morning.
A man reportedly brandished a conducted energy weapon during a robbery in Coboconk, Ont., on Sunday morning. File Photo

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating an armed robbery involving a conducted energy weapon on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a report that a person using an ATM in the village of Coboconk had been approached by an unknown man who was brandishing a conducted energy weapon. The suspect demanded cash from the victim.

Read more: 3 arrested after forcing victim to withdraw money from Peterborough bank, police say

The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 40 years old with black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black mask and black toque.

Trending Stories

“The OPP is actively seeking this person and the investigation is ongoing,” OPP stated Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online.

 

Click to play video 'Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.' Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.
Northumberland OPP investigate armed robbery at CIBC in Colborne, Ont.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyArmed RobberyKawartha LakesTaserATMCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPConducted Energy WeaponCoboconkarmed robbery in Coboconk
Flyers
More weekly flyers