Man brandishes stun gun during morning robbery in Coboconk: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating an armed robbery involving a conducted energy weapon on Sunday morning.

According to OPP, around 8 a.m., officers responded to a report that a person using an ATM in the village of Coboconk had been approached by an unknown man who was brandishing a conducted energy weapon. The suspect demanded cash from the victim.

The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as five feet six inches tall and approximately 40 years old with black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black mask and black toque.

“The OPP is actively seeking this person and the investigation is ongoing,” OPP stated Monday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online.

