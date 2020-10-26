Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec records 808 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths as hospitalizations decrease

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video 'Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply' Deputy premier has dire warning for Quebec City region, as COVID-19 infections multiply
Geneviève Guilbault did not mince words on Friday as she warned residents of Quebec City and neighboring Chaudieres-Appalaches that if the transmission of COVID-19 is not stemmed, the health-care system will collapse.

Quebec is reporting 808 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing its caseload to 100,922.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media to call on Quebecers to continue limiting their social contacts to bring down the number of new infections.

“It is with everyone’s collaboration that we will achieve this,” he wrote.

The province saw 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Of them, two occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since March, the health crisis has led to the deaths of 6,153 Quebecers. It is the highest death toll in the country.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by eight to 543. Of those patients, 93 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

Authorities say 19,549 tests were administered Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, 2,985,878 tests have been conducted.

There have been more than 85,000 recoveries to date.

