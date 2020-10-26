Quebec records 808 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths as hospitalizations decrease

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 808 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing its caseload to 100,922.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media to call on Quebecers to continue limiting their social contacts to bring down the number of new infections.

“It is with everyone’s collaboration that we will achieve this,” he wrote.

The province saw 10 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Of them, two occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since March, the health crisis has led to the deaths of 6,153 Quebecers. It is the highest death toll in the country.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by eight to 543. Of those patients, 93 are in intensive care, a decrease of four from the previous day.

Authorities say 19,549 tests were administered Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, 2,985,878 tests have been conducted.

There have been more than 85,000 recoveries to date.