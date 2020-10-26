Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Man fatally shot in Toronto over social distancing dispute: source

A source has confirmed to Global News that a man has died after being shot in Toronto’s east end following a fight over social distancing.

Toronto police were called just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues for multiple reports of a shooting.

A source told Global News that the motive appeared to be a dispute over social distancing inside the LCBO which then spilled out onto the parking lot.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton, Durham regions not moving into modified Stage 2 as of now

Ontario will not impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on two Toronto-area regions as of now.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday that the experts would look at the caseload in Halton and Durham regions over the weekend to determine whether they need to roll back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic recovery plan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, Ford’s press secretary Ivana Yelich said Monday that there “is no announcement today on other regions moving into modified Stage 2.”

Ontario reports 851 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Ontario reported 851 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 71,224.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 281 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 90 in York Region, 76 in Ottawa and 41 in Hamilton. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,099 as six more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 28,700 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 679 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports 851 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,921 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of two deaths since the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 86 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 381 active cases among long-term care residents and 295 active cases among staff — up by five and up by 13 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,770 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 985 among students and 249 among staff (536 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 72 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 477 cases reported among students and 99 cases among staff (290 individuals were not identified) — totaling 866 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 548 out of 4,828 schools in the province. No schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been a total of 364 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of nine (three new child cases and six new staff cases). Out of 5,231 child care centres in Ontario, 131 currently have cases and 38 centres are closed.

— With files from Ryan Rocca, Katrina Ramlochan and The Canadian Press

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.