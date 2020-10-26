Ontario reports 851 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 851 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 71,224.

Monday’s case count is a decrease from Sunday which saw 1,042 cases — a new single-day record — and Saturday’s at 978. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 7,286.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 281 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 90 in York Region, 76 in Ottawa and 41 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,099 as six more deaths were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 28,700 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 50,000 per day by mid-October.

The per cent positivity for processed tests and positive cases in Monday’s report was 3 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 851 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 281 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa. There are 679 more resolved cases and nearly 28,700 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 26, 2020

However, there is currently a backlog of 17,603 tests that need results. A total of 4,937,423 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

34,197 people are male — an increase of 426 cases.

36,594 people are female — an increase of 423 cases.

7,203 people are 19 and under — an increase of 116 cases.

25,715 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 288 cases.

20,306 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 258 cases.

10,769 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 132 cases.

7,215 people are 80 and over — an increase of 54 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, 60,839 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 679 from the previous day.

Ontario has 295 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 17 from the previous day), with 78 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 51 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three). All hospitalizations have, overall, increased over the last several weeks.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Sunday for the rest of the province.

