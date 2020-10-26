Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario set to decide on imposing new COVID-19 restrictions on Halton, Durham regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2020 6:14 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Halton Region restaurants fear Ontario will stop indoor dining' Coronavirus: Halton Region restaurants fear Ontario will stop indoor dining
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 26, 2020): Coronavirus -- Halton Region restaurants fear Ontario will stop indoor dining. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today whether Ontario will impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on two Toronto-area regions.

Ford said Friday that the experts would look at the caseload in Halton and Durham regions over the weekend to determine whether they need to roll back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s pandemic recovery plan.

Ottawa, Toronto, Peel and York regions have all seen the restrictions reimposed over the last several weeks as cases of the novel coronavirus soar within their borders.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halton officials call for ‘targeted’ approach as province considers new COVID-19 restrictions

But politicians in Halton urged the province not to lump them in with neighbouring Peel Region, saying there aren’t as many COVID-19 cases in the area as elsewhere in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Public Health recorded 34 new confirmed cases on Saturday, and 31 on Sunday, while Durham recorded 41 cases on Saturday and 52 on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Peel Region, which has a population roughly twice as large as Durham’s and 2.5 times bigger than Halton’s, recorded 289 new cases on Sunday.

The province broke its record for the most daily COVID-19 cases both days this weekend, recording 978 cases on Saturday and 1,042 on Sunday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntarioCoronavirus Casesdurham regionOntario CoronavirusCOVID-19 RestrictionsHalton RegionModified Stage 2
Flyers
More weekly flyers