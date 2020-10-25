Public health officials declare COVID-19 outbreak at Brockville retirement residence

Send this page to someone via email

As of Friday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Chartwell Wedgewood Retirement Residence in Brockville.

According to local public health officials, one resident at the retirement residence has tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health officials consider a single confirmed case of COVID-19 in a long-term care home as an outbreak.

The resident that tested positive is now self-isolating in their room.

As of Sunday, they have not disclosed how the resident caught the virus, but public health says they are now in the process of tracing close contacts.

“We are working in close partnership with our local public health unit and medical director to ensure every possible step is taken to protect our residents and staff,” says Julianne Swindells, general manager for Chartwell Wedgewood Retirement Residence.

Public health says all infection management protocols are in place at the facility to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We have been and continue to follow all public health and provincial directives to protect our residents and staff. The health and safety of our residents and staff is our highest priority,” says Swindells.

The medical officer of health for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark unit is taking this opportunity to say the community needs to continue to follow safety protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing.

“Along with the increase in local cases of COVID-19, this outbreak serves as a reminder to the community to continue to be COVID-SMART,” says Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health.

Dr. Stewart is encouraging people to get tested and self-isolate if they have COVID-19 symptoms.