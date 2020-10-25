Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 25

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Status of cases in Toronto

Toronto Public Health is reporting a total of 26,586 coronavirus cases in the city, which is up by 346.

A total of 22,286 people have recovered, while the city has recorded a total of 1,350 deaths.

There are 123 people in Toronto who are hospitalized with the virus.

We continue to see ⬆ #COVID19 spread in TO, reflecting earlier transmission. Our public health measures & collective efforts to slow virus spread will take time to work & see ⬇ #COVID19 cases. This is why our choices are so important & we must not let our guard down now. pic.twitter.com/s0oYr8jIm2 — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) October 25, 2020

Ontario reports over 1K cases for 1st time

Ontario reported 1,042 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 70,373.

It’s the first time the province has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day. Sunday’s report also follows Saturday’s previous record increase of 978 cases.

The province completed 38,769 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,908,771 tests; 23,601 remain under investigation.

Seven additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,093.

Spike could be a result of Thanksgiving gatherings: MOH

Sunday’s record spike of more than 1,000 coronavirus cases in Ontario could be the result of people getting together for Thanksgiving two weeks ago, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told Global News.

“While today’s data is concerning, the increase in cases may be the result of Thanksgiving gatherings,” Alexandra Hilkene said

“We continue to urge all Ontarians to do their part and not let their guard down by continuing to limit close contact and practice the public health measures that we know work and keep us safe.”

Coming days will be crucial in fight against 2nd wave: expert

The next week in Ontario’s battle with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be crucial, an infections diseases expert said Sunday.

“While I don’t really think it’s appropriate to react to the day-to-day variation, the trend is still headed in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease specialist and researcher at Toronto General Hospital.

More deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,919 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by six compared to Friday. There are currently 82 outbreaks in long-term care homes, up by four.

There are 376 active cases among long-term care residents and 282 among staff.

— With files from the Canadian Press

