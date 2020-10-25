‘I won that fight,’ N.S. boxer Custio Clayton says after majority draw in championship title

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia boxer Custio Clayton fought for the international welterweight title to a majority draw, but says he knows he won the fight.

Clayton fought Kazakhstani boxer Sergey Lipinets, who held the International Boxing Federation light-welterweight title in 2017-18.

The fight took place in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday night.

High-profile boxing judge Don Trella scored the fight 115-113 for Clayton, while two others, Glenn Feldman and Tom Schreck, scored a 114-114 draw.

“It wasn’t the outcome I expected, but I do believe I won that fight,” Clayton told Global News. “I’m pretty sure everyone who’s seen the fight, believed that I won the fight.”

Dozens of boxing fans took to social media Sunday morning to congratulate Clayton.

NS is super proud of you. You won that fight. — Holly Boudreau (@Sweethb) October 25, 2020

I became a big fan of @CustioClayton after last night! — Omar Zubaidi (@OmarZYM) October 25, 2020

“The support’s been great all over, and I appreciate it so much,” Clayton said.

Clayton, who grew up in Dartmouth, made it to the quarter-final in the 2012 Olympics. He has also won 18 of 19 fights in his professional boxing career, with the IBF title being the exception.

A win in the IBF championship would have made Clayton the first Black Nova Scotian boxer to win an international title since George Dixon, who was the first Black athlete to win a world title in the late 1890s.

Clayton told Global News the draw result is a bit “sour” to him.

“It just brings back memories of what happened in the Olympics… I knew I had the title won and they took it away from me right there,” he said.

“It do hurt, but at the same time, I mean, I’ll get another shot,” Clayton said.

He said that shot may be coming “fairly soon,” likely early next year. “That’s still gonna be my goal — to try to bring the title back home.”

On Sunday, the 33-year-old returned to Ottawa to spend some time with his kids in quarantine.

Clayton said he’s not sure what’s coming next, following a good fight, but he’s hoping for another one soon.