Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

‘I won that fight,’ N.S. boxer Custio Clayton says after majority draw in championship title

By Karla Renic Global News
Nova Scotian boxer Custio Clayton fought Kazakhstani boxer Sergey Lipinets in his U.S. debut on Saturday night.
Nova Scotian boxer Custio Clayton fought Kazakhstani boxer Sergey Lipinets in his U.S. debut on Saturday night. boxingscene.com

Nova Scotia boxer Custio Clayton fought for the international welterweight title to a majority draw, but says he knows he won the fight.

Clayton fought Kazakhstani boxer Sergey Lipinets, who held the International Boxing Federation light-welterweight title in 2017-18.

The fight took place in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday night.

High-profile boxing judge Don Trella scored the fight 115-113 for Clayton, while two others, Glenn Feldman and Tom Schreck, scored a 114-114 draw.

“It wasn’t the outcome I expected, but I do believe I won that fight,” Clayton told Global News. “I’m pretty sure everyone who’s seen the fight, believed that I won the fight.”

Dozens of boxing fans took to social media Sunday morning to congratulate Clayton.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The support’s been great all over, and I appreciate it so much,” Clayton said.

Trending Stories

Clayton, who grew up in Dartmouth, made it to the quarter-final in the 2012 Olympics. He has also won 18 of 19 fights in his professional boxing career, with the IBF title being the exception.

A win in the IBF championship would have made Clayton the first Black Nova Scotian boxer to win an international title since George Dixon, who was the first Black athlete to win a world title in the late 1890s.

Read more: Dartmouth’s Custio Clayton dominates to win WBO International welterweight title

Clayton told Global News the draw result is a bit “sour” to him.

“It just brings back memories of what happened in the Olympics… I knew I had the title won and they took it away from me right there,” he said.

“It do hurt, but at the same time, I mean, I’ll get another shot,” Clayton said.

He said that shot may be coming “fairly soon,” likely early next year. “That’s still gonna be my goal — to try to bring the title back home.”

Read more: COVID-19: Training for combat sports returns in Quebec under strict conditions

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the 33-year-old returned to Ottawa to spend some time with his kids in quarantine.

Clayton said he’s not sure what’s coming next, following a good fight, but he’s hoping for another one soon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BoxingBlack Nova ScotianCustio ClaytonBoxing fightClayton Lipinets fightDon TrellaInternational Boxing FederationNova Scotia athleteSergey Lipinets
Flyers
More weekly flyers