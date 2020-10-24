Winnipeg Police Service to host virtual public forum

Send this page to someone via email

In light of COVID-19 inhibiting public gatherings, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) will host a virtual forum on their Facebook page on Monday.

The online event will focus on gang awareness and how to keep children from joining gangs. There will also be discussion on illicit drugs and their links to opioids and meth.

Viewers will have the chance to question members of the WPS as well as seven community partners including the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, a WPS Gang Expert and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

You can tune in to the forum Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. here.

Advertisement