Health

Potential coronavirus exposure reported on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 2:24 pm
A WestJet airlines plane at the Ottawa airport Wednesday June 26, 2019.
A WestJet airlines plane at the Ottawa airport Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Nova Scotia Health Public Health said it is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight 254 on Oct. 17 from Toronto to Halifax.

According to health officials, the flight departed Toronto at 21:45 p.m., landing in Halifax at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 3 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Passengers in rows 1 to 5 seats A, B, C, D are more likely to have had close contact, according to Public Health.

“Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate.”

Public Health said it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 31.

Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network

“Those present on this flight but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
  • Cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
