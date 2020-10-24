Potential coronavirus exposure reported on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health said it is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight 254 on Oct. 17 from Toronto to Halifax.

According to health officials, the flight departed Toronto at 21:45 p.m., landing in Halifax at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Passengers in rows 1 to 5 seats A, B, C, D are more likely to have had close contact, according to Public Health.

“Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate.” Tweet This

Public Health said it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 31.

“Those present on this flight but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause