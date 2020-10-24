Nova Scotia reports 3 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and says six active cases remain in the province.

The province said the three new cases are all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and were identified the day before.

“Two cases are in the Central Zone and the individuals have been self-isolating, as required,” health officials said.

According to the province, one case was diagnosed and recovered in another province but is a Nova Scotia resident in the Eastern Zone.

Public Health said Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 955 Nova Scotia tests on Oct. 23.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 108,287 negative test results, 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, the province said.

As of Saturday, 1,029 cases are considered resolved.