Health

Nova Scotia reaches 5th day of reporting no new coronavirus cases

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia' National COVID-19 app launched in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia has no new cases of the virus as of Thursday, but as Nova Scotians learn to live with COVID-19, the app is being touted as another way to stay safe. Jesse Thomas has more.

Friday marks five days since Nova Scotia last reported a new case of COVID-19 in the province.

There remain four active cases in Nova Scotia as of Friday.

Read more: Nova Scotia recommends avoiding travel to New Brunswick region with active COVID-19 case

Health officials have confirmed 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 1,028 resolved cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Click to play video 'Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network' Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network
Dalhousie graduate launches COVID-19 student support network

Nova Scotia completed 786 tests on Thursday. That moves the total number of completed tests since the pandemic began to 108,719.

Trending Stories
