Nova Scotia reaches 5th day of reporting no new coronavirus cases

Friday marks five days since Nova Scotia last reported a new case of COVID-19 in the province.
There remain four active cases in Nova Scotia as of Friday.
Health officials have confirmed 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
There have been 1,028 resolved cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Nova Scotia completed 786 tests on Thursday. That moves the total number of completed tests since the pandemic began to 108,719.
