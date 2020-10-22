Nova Scotia recommends avoiding travel to New Brunswick region with active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Public Health advised residents on Thursday to avoid unnecessary travel to the Campbellton-Restigouche region of New Brunswick.

Following last week’s COVID-19 outbreak in Campbellton and Dalhousie, N.B., there are now 55 active cases in that region.

The area was moved back into the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery, meaning restrictions were strengthened.

On Thursday, New Brunswick health officials stated that residents of that region will now have to limit their contact to a single household bubble, and additionally caregivers and members of immediate family.

COVID-19 is more prevalent in the Campbellton region than anywhere else in Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick said.

Restrictions in the Moncton region, where another COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this month, were reduced on Thursday as the region transitions back to the province’s yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery.

New Brunswick has 81 active cases of COVID-19 and three new cases were reported on Thursday.

While Nova Scotia said there are no changes to provincial borders as of Thursday, limiting travel to the Campbellton region is recommended.

“It is important that Nova Scotians follow the public health measures here in our province and when visiting our neighbouring provinces,” said a news release.

Nova Scotians should be practicing physical distancing, adhering to gathering limits, hand washing and wearing a mask, it said.

Both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick continue to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.